How Ikea Belgium uses AI technology to combat food waste

In Belgium, Ikea is testing new AI technology to reduce food waste in its restaurants. A smart scanner records what customers leave on their plates so that the supply can be adjusted.

French fries often thrown away

It’s a world first: in the restaurant of the Ikea store in Anderlecht, the home furnishings chain is testing a new technology to combat food waste: Kikleo’s Conveyor Scan, an AI camera above the dishwasher conveyor belt that automatically records what customers leave on their plates. The AI technology translates this data into clear dashboards, so that the kitchen team knows exactly where food is being wasted and how the supply can be adjusted.