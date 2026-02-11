Heineken cuts up to 6,000 jobs after a lukewarm year

Heineken announces a major reorganization that will result in the loss of 5,000 to 6,000 jobs worldwide. The beer giant sold 1.2% less beer in 2025 and now wants to reorganize to save 400 to 500 million euros annually.

New organizational structure

Heineken saw an organic volume decline of 1.2% to 281.6 million hectoliters in 2025, resulting in revenue of 28.9 billion euros — down from 30 billion euros the previous year. Weak economic conditions and ongoing uncertainty in key markets, such as Europe and North and South America, have taken their toll. CEO Dolf van den Brink, who is stepping down at the end of May, emphasizes that the focus is now on accelerating growth through higher productivity and efficiency.