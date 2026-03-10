Heineken branch Alken-Maes reorganizes: twenty jobs cut

Alken-Maes, a Belgian subsidiary of Heineken, is cutting around twenty office jobs. As previously announced, the Belgian operations will be working more closely with the Dutch parent company.

Closer integration

These are administrative positions, including in accounting, human resources, and information technology. With this move, Alken-Maes aims to better align its operations with those of Heineken in the Netherlands. According to CEO Kenny Willems, these economies of scale will result in a more efficient organization, which is necessary in the changing beer market: “It does not make sense to develop separate systems and processes for IT, planning, human resources, purchasing, or finance in Belgium.”