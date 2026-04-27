Growth slows at Edeka

The German supermarket group Edeka saw its revenue grow at a slower pace last year than in the previous year. Independent franchisees are driving growth at the retailer, which is seeing a slowdown at its discount subsidiary Netto and its purchasing alliance Everest.

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In 2025, Edeka achieved a 2.7% increase in revenue to 77.3 billion euros. In 2024, the retail group still managed to grow by 6.5%. The approximately 3,200 independent retailers saw their combined revenue rise by 4.6% to 42.7 billion euros. Netto Marken-Discount grew by 1.6% to 17.9 billion euros. That growth rate is also below that of 2024.