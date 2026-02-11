Europe - EN
Written by Pauline Neerman
Growth slows at Coca-Cola: a sign of changing consumer preferences

Food11 February, 2026
Coca-Cola posted disappointing results in the fourth quarter. For 2026, the soft drink giant forecasts modest organic revenue growth of 4% to 5%, as consumers become more critical about their spending and their preferences shift.

Less coke and soft drinks

With sales of $11.8 billion, Coca-Cola fell just short of expectations last quarter. Organic sales increased by 5% in both the fourth quarter and the full year. Operating profit fell by 32% in the quarter but rose by 38% over the full year. “I am encouraged by our performance in 2025, which demonstrated both the resilience and momentum that define our business,” said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO.

