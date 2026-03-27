Grocery shopping via ChatGPT: how Carrefour is embracing AI

In a European first, French ChatGPT users will now have direct access to Carrefour’s products and services. AI is central to the retailer’s strategic plan.

Reaching 26 million French ChatGPT users

Since Thursday, shoppers can use ChatGPT to get recipe ideas, check product availability on the shelves, or create a shopping cart and choose a delivery method before finalizing and paying for their order on Carrefour.fr. To access these services on ChatGPT, users simply need to search for Carrefour in the list of apps on the home screen.