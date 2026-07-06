Go-Tan brings Orkla on board for a growth surge in Europe

For the first time in more than 70 years, Go-Tan is selling off a portion of the family business. Sweden’s Orkla Foods is acquiring a 40% stake in the Dutch manufacturer of Asian sauces and snacks. The Go family will remain the majority shareholder for the time being.

Sauces on the rise

Under the leadership of brothers Bing and Han Go, Go-Tan grew from a small family business in Kesteren into an international brand of Asian condiments, available in supermarkets in Finland, Norway, Spain, France, and Italy. In 2025, the company posted revenue of more than 92 million euros and EBITDA of 11 million euros, with four production sites: three in the Netherlands and one in Hungary.