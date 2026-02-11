Fresh food supplies threatened by stormy weather in Spain and Morocco

Due to persistent rainfall and storms in southern Spain and North Africa, supplies to supermarket chains, including those in Western Europe, are experiencing difficulties. Transport via the Strait of Gibraltar is disrupted and harvests are also being hampered.

Fewer deliveries

The soft fruits and vegetables that supermarkets import en masse from southern Spain and Morocco during the winter months, from tomatoes and berries to peppers and cucumbers, are struggling to reach the shelves due to the persistent bad weather. “Supply is difficult. All transport from North Africa has to cross the Strait of Gibraltar, and that is currently very difficult,” Roel Dekelver, spokesperson for Delhaize, told Belgian newspaper HLN.