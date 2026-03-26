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Written by Pauline Neerman
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French organic grocery chain La Vie Claire ventures abroad

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Food26 March, 2026

The French organic retail chain La Vie Claire is acquiring six Belgian stores that were previously part of the Biocap network. Belgium will serve as a springboard for further international growth.

Local roots, international ambition

La Vie Claire is setting its sights on the Belgian market, now that organic food is experiencing a resurgence there. In 2024, the country recorded an 8.6% increase in organic spending, amounting to 1.285 billion euros—with Wallonia leading the way (+10.5%), according to LSA. In France, the organic segment grew by 6.5% in 2025.

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