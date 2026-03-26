French organic grocery chain La Vie Claire ventures abroad

The French organic retail chain La Vie Claire is acquiring six Belgian stores that were previously part of the Biocap network. Belgium will serve as a springboard for further international growth.

Local roots, international ambition

La Vie Claire is setting its sights on the Belgian market, now that organic food is experiencing a resurgence there. In 2024, the country recorded an 8.6% increase in organic spending, amounting to 1.285 billion euros—with Wallonia leading the way (+10.5%), according to LSA. In France, the organic segment grew by 6.5% in 2025.