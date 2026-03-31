French group Casino is recovering

Despite a substantial net loss caused by restructuring costs, the Casino retail group is seeing signs of recovery, with an improved operating result. However, an agreement with creditors has yet to be reached.

Rationalization pays off

A few weeks ago, Casino announced that consolidated revenue last year amounted to 8.26 billion euros, a slight increase of +0.5% on a comparable basis, but a decrease of -2.5% on a reported basis, due to store closures. Now the group has also released its profit figures. These point to a significant improvement. EBITDA rose 77%, from 111 million euros in 2024 to 198 million euros last year. Operating profit (ROC) increased from -49 million euros to 64 million euros, while free cash flow improved from -639 million euros to -120 million euros.