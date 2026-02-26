Casino working on recovery after further decline in revenue

Casino saw its reported turnover decline further last year due to store closures, while comparable turnover rose slightly. The French retail group says it is continuing its recovery, while talks with creditors are ongoing.

Negotiations are ongoing

In 2025, the Casino group posted consolidated sales of €8.26 billion, a slight increase of +0.5% on a comparable basis, but a decrease of -2.5% on a published basis. This evolution is attributable to the closure of around a thousand smaller neighborhood stores last year. CEO Philippe Palazzi wants to prioritize the quality of the store network.