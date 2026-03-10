Former CEO Tom Heidman becomes supervisory director at Jumbo

Tom Heidman, who was interim CEO at Jumbo last year, is joining the Supervisory Board of the Dutch retailer. He replaces Piet Coelewij, whose term expires on March 28, 2026.

Extensive experience

Piet Coelewij had been a member of Jumbo’s Supervisory Board since April 1, 2018. As a supervisory director, he was closely involved in the development of e-commerce and the Jumbo Retail Media advertising platform. He is now being replaced by Tom Heidman, who has extensive retail and management experience and was interim CEO at Jumbo Supermarkets in 2025. During that period, he was very involved in the organization, got to know the current CEO Jesper Højer, and was in close contact with Jumbo’s entrepreneurs.

“With his broad retail experience and passion for products and quality, Tom will strengthen the Supervisory Board in its input on strategic and commercial issues. This is an important contribution to the phase Jumbo is currently in,” says Colette Cloosterman-van Eerd.

As of April 1, 2026, Jumbo’s Supervisory Board will consist of Colette Cloosterman-van Eerd (chair), Tom Heidman (vice-chair), Jacqueline Hoogerbrugge, and Edwin Bouwman.