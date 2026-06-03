Food giant Cargill expands chocolate and oil production in Belgium

The American food multinational Cargill is investing 56 million euros in three Belgian facilities. The company is responding to new dietary trends, such as reduced sugar intake and healthier fats.

Demand for different foods

Cargill will invest 30 million euros in expanding gourmet chocolate production at its facility in Mouscron. The group is investing 21 million euros in new production lines for the edible oil bottling plant in Izegem. 5.4 million euros will go toward a new pilot plant for product development at its innovation center in Vilvoorde. This was reported by the business newspaper De Tijd.

While growth in the food market remains limited, Cargill aims to adapt its operations to changing consumption patterns. “Demand is no longer growing so much for more food, but for different food,” Geert Maesmans, director of Cargill in Belgium, told the newspaper. “Consumers are increasingly looking for products with less sugar, less salt, and healthier fats. Food companies are responding to this. In Vilvoorde, we are working with customers to develop such products.”

The producer of ingredients for the food industry has nine locations in Belgium and employs about 1,500 people there.