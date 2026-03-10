First Yoboo Lifestyle Pharmacy illustrates Colruyt Group’s approach to health

Colruyt Group is reinforcing its health ambitions with the opening of its first Yoboo Lifestyle Pharmacy. “We are becoming a food and health retailer. Prevention is our compass,” says CEO Stefan Goethaert.

Lifestyle guidance and nutritional offerings

Since 2023, Colruyt Group has been participating in the digital health platform Yoboo, which assists people with personalized health advice. Now, that platform is being extended to physical pharmacies: the former Apotheek Noorderlaan in Antwerp, where Yoboo was founded ten years ago, was the first to be converted into a Yoboo Lifestyle Pharmacy. In addition to the familiar pharmacy services and products, it also offers lifestyle coaching. Consumers can consult a health worker who is available all day without an appointment. A lifestyle kiosk provides people with insight into their health. You can also have your skin analyzed here.

The pharmacy sells self-tests for intestinal health, fat burning, and blood glucose levels, among other things. In addition to supplements and sports nutrition, you will also find a range of healthy foods, such as Okono bars and granola, Klejman fermented vegetables, Yugen kombucha, Kult kefir, organic products from the Bio-Planet range, and even a Boni Bio reference: Brazil nuts.

Making healthy living accessible

“We want to make healthy living easy, accessible, and affordable for everyone,” says CEO Stefan Goethaert. “We know our 4 million customers pretty well, and we know they have questions about health. What initiatives can we take as Colruyt Group? Prevention is our compass: we are becoming a food and health retailer.”

80% of Foodbag meal boxes already comply with World Health Organization guidelines, he says. The Boni private label also focuses on healthier food. The Jims fitness centers get people moving, and the Bike Republic bicycle chain wants to get everyone on a bike. The workshops at the Colruyt Academy often focus on health. There is the online pharmacy Newpharma, and there is also a link with the Collect&Go grocery service, because the ingredients of recommended recipes can be added to an online shopping basket if desired.

Ecosystem

“It’s an ecosystem that makes sense,” says the CEO, who emphasizes that Colruyt Group is in it for the long term. Health must become as profitable for the group as food. Newpharma and Jims will contribute to profitability from the current financial year onwards. “This place is a milestone, where everything comes together in an integrated approach,” says Goethaert. “We are building a network for every Belgian, including in Wallonia.”

However, don’t expect a chain of Yoboo pharmacies right away: the Antwerp branch can be considered a kind of first flagship store. Colruyt Group may eventually convert its four other pharmacies (two in Halle, one in Zwijndrecht, and one in Namur), but the main intention is for independent pharmacists to start working with Yoboo. Fifty are already connected to the platform, and more than 100 have received training.