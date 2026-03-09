Fertilizer prices are skyrocketing, are food prices next?

The war between the United States, Israel, and Iran has claimed another surprising victim: farmers around the world are seeing the price of fertilizer skyrocket. Just as the sowing season begins, food prices are also threatening to rise.

Global supply from the Middle East

Comparisons are already being made with 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused prices for grain, fertilizers, and energy, among other things, to spike. At the time, it was the biggest commodity shock since the 1970s, and now another one is looming.