Ferrero splits activities and reorganizes top management

Nutella maker Ferrero is changing its management structure and splitting its traditional core business from newer activities such as ice cream and breakfast cereals. The current group director is moving with the company to oversee the integration of Kellogg’s.

Old versus new

Ferrero will now group its traditional activities—chocolate, confectionery, biscuits, bakery products, and so-called better-for-you products—in the Ferrero Core division. Strategy chief Alessandro Nervegna will become CEO of the new division on September 1. Nervegna is currently Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer and has been with Ferrero for almost 30 years.