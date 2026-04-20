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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Extortion in the food industry: rat poison in baby food puts the sector on high alert

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Food20 April, 2026

The discovery of rat poison in jars of HiPP baby food in Austria highlights the vulnerability of the food supply chain. Authorities suspect this is a targeted extortion attempt, a phenomenon that remains rare but has a significant impact.

International criminal activity?

Austrian police confirm that a 190-gram jar tested positive for rat poison after a consumer raised the alarm. HiPP had previously not ruled out that “a dangerous substance had entered the product” and warned that consumption could be “life-threatening.” The manufacturer subsequently recalled products from more than a thousand Spar stores as a precaution.

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