European veggie burger compromise also affects hybrid meat products

Manufacturers of meat substitutes are not allowed to use animal names, but they can use descriptions such as burger, sausage, or nuggets. It is noteworthy that hybrid meat products may also be affected by the European compromise.

Agricultural lobby partially successful

Yesterday, the European Parliament and the member states reached a compromise on the use of meat names for plant-based products. Thirty-one names, including chicken, beef, steak, bacon, liver, leg, and wing, may no longer be used. Descriptions such as burger, nugget, mince, ham, and sausage will still be allowed. The agricultural lobby has long advocated a far-reaching ban, officially to avoid confusion among consumers, but in reality mainly to protect the meat industry.

However, the compromise also includes a stricter definition of what constitutes meat products. As a result, both cultured meat (not yet on the market in Europe) and the rapidly growing category of “hybrid” meat products—i.e., meat products to which plant proteins have been added for sustainability and health reasons—would also no longer be allowed to use meat names. However, producers and supermarkets have recently been focusing heavily on these hybrid products because they offer consumers an accessible way to discover a more sustainable and healthier alternative, with lower fat content, more fiber, lower CO₂ emissions, and less water and land consumption.

“Big misteak”

Voices from the plant-based sector call the compromise reached shameful. It only increases confusion among consumers and, moreover, drives up costs for the sector. “The proposal could also affect hybrid meat products and even products that simply use flavour descriptions like “bacon”, “chicken” or “beef”. We, as The Vegetarian Butcher, are in disbelief,” says CEO Rutger Rozendaal on LinkedIn. “A BIG misteak – for us, for animals and for the planet. And let’s not forget the consumer, they are not confused by plant‑based product names, and gain absolutely nothing from this legislation.”

Incidentally, the regulation is not yet final: technical details are still to be worked out, as is a plenary vote in the European Parliament.