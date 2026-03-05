Ekoplaza scoops up three former Jumbo supermarkets

Ekoplaza, the largest organic supermarket chain in the Netherlands, will open three new stores in former Jumbo locations in Utrecht and The Hague in April and May. In 2025, the chain achieved organic sales growth of 7%.

Rising popularity of organic products

The new stores previously functioned as Jumbo City branches, but Jumbo decided some time ago not to continue with this city store formula. The buildings are currently being converted to the Ekoplaza store concept. The locations on Nachtegaalstraat in Utrecht (which will reopen on April 1) and Frederik Hendriklaan in The Hague (April 15) will feature the “Foodmarqt” concept, which focuses on an extensive fresh produce range with organic meals, artisan cheeses, and freshly cut fish. Ekoplaza will open on Twijnstraat in Utrecht on May 1.

In 2025, Ekoplaza outperformed the market with organic sales growth of 7%. The retailer points to an increase in new customers and the rising popularity of organic food. More store openings and renovations are planned for later this year.

“We are proud of our growth over the past year and look forward to 2026 with confidence. We see that the appreciation for healthy and fair food is growing, and with the opening of these three new stores, we are bringing organic food even closer to the people,” says Erik Does, CEO of Udea, the parent company of Ekoplaza in the Netherlands and Färm in Belgium.