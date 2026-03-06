Europe - EN
Edeka strengthening its hold on online supermarket Picnic

Food6 March, 2026

Edeka is further increasing its stake in Dutch online grocery service Picnic. The German supermarket group is said to hold approximately one-third of the shares following a recent investment round of €430 million.

Edeka tightens grip

During the last financing round, Edeka increased its stake in Picnic from 28% to more than 32%, sources told Lebensmittel Zeitung. Other investors also remain involved. These include Dutch investment companies Hoyberg and NPM Capital and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

