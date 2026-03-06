Edeka strengthening its hold on online supermarket Picnic

Edeka is further increasing its stake in Dutch online grocery service Picnic. The German supermarket group is said to hold approximately one-third of the shares following a recent investment round of €430 million.

Edeka tightens grip

During the last financing round, Edeka increased its stake in Picnic from 28% to more than 32%, sources told Lebensmittel Zeitung. Other investors also remain involved. These include Dutch investment companies Hoyberg and NPM Capital and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.