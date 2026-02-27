Edeka limits purchases from Procter & Gamble and Iglo

Edeka is at odds with Procter & Gamble and Iglo: the German market leader has scaled back orders from both suppliers following price negotiations. In several categories—from dishwashing liquid and toothpaste to frozen fish—the product range is temporarily below the usual level.

Still in talks

According to information from the trade journal Lebensmittel Zeitung, Edeka and the manufacturers have not yet reached an agreement on prices during the current annual negotiations. As a result, the group is currently ordering fewer peripheral products. However, the group emphasizes that items from the brands concerned are still available and that negotiations are ongoing.

The tensions are not limited to physical stores. Picnic, the online supermarket in which Edeka participates, is informing customers of a more limited supply of items such as razor blades, sanitary pads, and dishwashing liquid from Procter & Gamble.