E.Leclerc reaches more than €50 billion in sales

French market leader E. Leclerc exceeded the €50 billion turnover threshold in 2025. Pick-up points and neighborhood stores were the main drivers of growth.

Potential for smaller stores

E.Leclerc saw its turnover (excluding fuel) grow by 2.4% to €51.1 billion in 2025. This was reported by CEO Michel-Édouard Leclerc in an interview with the French business newspaper Les Echos. The retailer is maintaining a steady pace: a year earlier, turnover grew by 2.5% to €49.9 billion.

The approximately 900 Drives, pick-up points for online orders, saw sales rise by 4.2% to around €6 billion. This made them an important growth factor for the retailer. Non-food, accounting for 18% of sales, grew by just 0.9%. Nevertheless, the retailer continues to believe in its potential. Many members of the cooperative are opening specialty stores. Travel agencies are doing particularly well, with growth of 89% and 70 additional branches planned.

The retailer, best known for its large hypermarkets, also sees significant potential in smaller neighborhood stores of 300 to 1,000 m² under the name E.Leclerc Express. At least 45 openings are planned for 2026, and by 2030, the group should have 600, compared to just under 140 today. Several stores acquired from Colruyt will also come under this banner.