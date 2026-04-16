E.Leclerc expands its environmental rating to include food

Following textiles and its previous CO₂ indicator, Carbon’Info, the French supermarket chain E.Leclerc is now providing a comprehensive environmental rating for 6,000 private-label food products.

From CO₂ to comprehensive impact measurement

The new indicator translates the ecological impact of products into a point score based on a life cycle analysis. This takes into account 16 criteria, including climate impact, water consumption, soil health, and biodiversity. Unlike the previous focus on CO₂, the model examines the entire supply chain, from production and processing to transportation.