Dutch people are flocking to foreign supermarkets

More and more Dutch consumers are seeking better prices across the border. One in three Dutch people shops in Germany or Belgium at least once a month. As a result, cross-border shopping is evolving from a regional phenomenon into a broader national trend.

Not just a “day trip”

The study reveals a structural pattern. One in seventeen Dutch people even shops across the border weekly. More than a quarter cross the border once or twice a month to stock up. Nearly 5% of respondents do all their grocery shopping abroad.