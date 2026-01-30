Dia reports strong sales growth

Supermarket group Dia, active in Spain and Argentina, achieved a turnover of just over €7 billion last year, representing growth of 11.2%. The company attributes this result to the implementation of its strategic plan, “Creciendo cada día” (Growing every day).

Market share gains in Spain

Dia Spain ended 2025 with growth of 8.6% to €5.6 billion, partly thanks to a strong fourth quarter in which turnover grew by more than 10%. The growth can be partly explained by the strengthened expansion strategy: the chain opened 94 new stores during the year, 36 of which were in the last quarter. This enabled Dia Spain to grow faster than the market and increase its market share by 20 basis points compared to the same period last year.