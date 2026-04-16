Delhaize opens a new supermarket in Luxembourg

On Thursday morning, Delhaize opened a 1,500-square-meter supermarket in the brand-new Niederkorn Mall in Differdange, Luxembourg. It is the retailer’s 66th location in the Grand Duchy.

New shopping center

In the new supermarket, customers will find more than 20,000 products, including a wide selection of fresh and local items, an Izakaya sushi stand, a butcher shop in partnership with Emo, an extensive wine cellar, and plenty of “to-go” options. The store is creating 40 new local jobs. Delhaize is the second-largest food retailer in the Grand Duchy, behind the local player Cactus.

The new supermarket is located in the first phase of a new indoor shopping center in southern Luxembourg, which, upon full completion in 2028, will cover an area of 37,000 m² with more than 55 stores, restaurants, and service providers. In addition to Delhaize, the Ocean Kids daycare center, the Fits for Me fitness studio, and the Emporio del Uomo hair salon will also open there.