Delhaize cancels P&G promotions due to “difficult negotiations”

Delhaize is canceling all promotions on Procter & Gamble’s brands, including Dash, Head & Shoulders, and Pampers, this week. The reason? “Difficult negotiations with the supplier.”

“A limit has been reached”

Shoppers at Delhaize will see a clear notice on the shelves this week: “Due to difficult negotiations with the supplier, the promotion for Dash on page 18 of our brochure, valid from Thursday, January 29 to Wednesday, February 4, 2026, has been canceled. We refer you to other brands or to our own brand, Delhaize. We apologize for this inconvenience.”

The annual talks with Procter & Gamble are not going as desired, Delhaize says: “Limits have been reached,” according to spokesperson Roel Dekelver in newspaper HLN. “And so we have decided to cancel the planned promotions for all P&G brands. With immediate effect and for an indefinite period.” The supermarket says it wants to send a clear signal to the manufacturer. “More than ever, the supermarket sector is all about purchasing power. Of course, we want the best price for our customers.” The retailer has no plans to remove products from the shelves for the time being. P&G is not commenting on the negotiations.