Delhaize aims to reduce the climate impact of beef by 13% through feed

Delhaize aims to reduce methane emissions from cattle and thereby make its meat selection more sustainable. The supermarket chain is doing this through an adjusted feeding strategy designed to reduce the carbon footprint of beef by at least 13%.

Three years of development

The supermarket chain is working with cattle farmers, feed companies Arvesta and Franson, and meat processor Hemelaer on a modified feeding strategy, which is already being implemented. By the end of the summer, 70% of the beef volume distributed from Delhaize’s distribution center to its stores is expected to be covered by this initiative.