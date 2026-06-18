How Carrefour combines the fight against plastic with price cuts

Carrefour plans to remove 5,000 tonnes of expensive plastic from circulation in order to reduce its packaging costs. The retailer intends to pass those savings on to customers in the form of price reductions of up to 10%.

Plastic prices have risen

Since launching the Act For Food program, Carrefour has already removed 25,000 tonnes of plastic from circulation. Sustainability was the primary driver behind this initiative. Now, the retailer is making a new commitment to remove another 5,000 tonnes of plastic from circulation. Purchasing power is also a factor in this decision.

Plastic has become expensive due to significant volatility in the oil markets and rising environmental taxes. By reducing or replacing plastic packaging, the retailer can save a significant amount of money. And the full savings will be reinvested in price reductions on products that could amount to nearly 10%, according to CEO Alexandre Bompard.

Five measures

Specifically, Carrefour is announcing five measures expected to yield savings of more than 5 million euros. For example, the retailer will eliminate plastic outer packaging on promotional multipacks—starting in 2028 for Carrefour private-label products and in 2030 for national-brand products—which amounts to the equivalent of 500 tonnes of plastic.

Plastic packaging for hygiene and cleaning products will be reduced by 30% through the development of refill packs made from recycled plastic, at a price that is 10 to 20% lower. This offers the potential for a reduction of 2,000 tonnes of plastic.

The entire toilet paper product line will transition to 100% paper packaging by 2030, enabling a reduction of 1,500 tonnes of plastic.

By expanding returnable packaging—which is, on average, 5% cheaper per liter than its disposable counterparts—to more than 1,000 items by 2030, Carrefour aims to sell 50 million reusable bottles, resulting in 500 tonnes less plastic.

Finally, the retailer plans to introduce new packaging that combines cardboard boxes with a plastic window for pastries and baked goods, with an expected reduction of 500 tonnes of plastic.