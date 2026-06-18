Ahold Delhaize entrusts its US operations to former Amazon executive

Ahold Delhaize has nominated Claire Peters as its new CEO for the United States. In recent years, Peters served as Vice President of Worldwide Fresh at Amazon, where she was responsible for the fresh food business in both North America and internationally.

Experience across multiple continents

The British executive will start on September 8 as CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA, the supermarket group’s largest market. According to Ahold Delhaize, Peters brings three decades of experience in food retail, wholesale, and e-commerce. She has led large operational organizations across various continents and built a reputation for digital transformation and customer focus.