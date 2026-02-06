Damhert acquired by investment fund C for growth

The investment fund C for growth is acquiring a majority stake in Damhert, a Belgian producer of organic, sugar-free, and vegetarian food. Public investor LRM and the management are also investing in the company, alongside the founding family.

No succession

Damhert was founded in 1986 and has since grown to become the market leader in Belgium and the Netherlands in functional and healthy foods. The range includes around 300 branded products, ranging from sweets, chocolate, and jam to pasta, vegan snacks, meal replacements, and nutritional supplements. Damhert employs around 70 people and distributes its products through more than 2,000 outlets, including Albert Heijn, Delhaize, and Carrefour.