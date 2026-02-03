Costco and Instacart offer same-day delivery in France and Spain

Costco members in France and Spain can now have their online orders delivered to their homes on the same day in a number of regions in France and Spain. The department store chain is collaborating with the American company Instacart for this service.

Delivery from stores

The American cash & carry chain Costco, the third-largest retailer in the world after Walmart and Amazon, is expanding its activities in France and Spain with a new fast delivery service. Customers can now have online orders delivered the same day via the websites sameday.costco.fr and sameday.costco.es. To this end, the retailer is joining forces with Instacart.