Consum gives everyone a raise: invests 22 million euros in its workforce

The Spanish Consum supermarket cooperative has announced a 2.9% pay rise for its entire workforce of more than 23,000 employees. Consum and its subsidiary Supermercados El Jamón are also opening new stores.

Four years of wage growth

The measure, which will come into effect with the February 2026 payroll, represents an investment of more than €22 million in its employees, according to the trade magazine infoRETAIL. The wage increase affects 100% of the workforce, but operational staff also benefit from a solidarity supplement that brings the total increase to 3.44%. As a result, the minimum annual wage for working members stands at €19,318 gross, representing an increase of at least €643 per employee.