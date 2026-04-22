“Colruyt will respond to Delhaize’s SuperPlus price cuts”

Now that Delhaize is offering the Nutri-Boost discounts to all customers in its SuperPlus app with no additional conditions, Colruyt will incorporate those discounts into its price-tracking system and respond as necessary.

“We do what we say”

Until now, Colruyt had not responded to the so-called Nutri-Boost discounts of 10% on healthy fruits and vegetables that Delhaize has been offering to members of its SuperPlus loyalty program since 2020. But yesterday, Delhaize announced some significant changes to that program, with the launch of a paid subscription that promises families even more discounts, along with attractive deals on leisure activities and discounts on online services.

The free version of SuperPlus now also gives customers a 10% discount on all products from the Delhaize Plant-Based private label and removes the minimum monthly spending requirement of 99 euros. It is this latest change that has prompted Colruyt to respond: now that the discounts apply in principle to every Delhaize customer, the discounter will henceforth include them in its price comparisons, which was not the case until now.

“We’ve been doing what we say we do for over 50 years, and that is guaranteeing the lowest price,” Colruyt spokesperson Eva Biltereyst told the Belga news agency. Colruyt does not include the offers in the paid version of the app in its price tracking system because they apply only to subscribers. The market leader is also unable to respond to the personalized e-deals in the app.