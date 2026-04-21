Delhaize launches a paid family subscription

Delhaize is strengthening its competitive position in Belgium with the launch of SuperPlus Families, a paid omnichannel subscription service that promises families greater discounts, attractive deals on leisure activities, and discounts on online services.

12 euros per year

Delhaize’s SuperPlus program, which has already attracted 3.4 million users since its launch in 2020, is entering a new phase. The basic version remains free for a broad audience, featuring flyer offers, a 10% Nutri-Boost discount on fresh fruits and vegetables with Nutri-Score A and B, personalized e-deals, points savings, and free pickup of online orders. In addition, customers will now also receive a 10% discount on all products from the Delhaize Plant-Based private label, and the minimum monthly spending requirement of 99 euros has been eliminated.

Completely new is SuperPlus Families, essentially Delhaize’s version of Amazon Prime, tailored to the needs of families: an extra 10% discount on all products with Nutri-Score A and B (including national brands), a 10% volume discount on three or more identical Delhaize products, 30% off delivery fees, and attractive deals on family activities, with up to 50% off tickets to the Zoo, Walibi, or Plopsaland, for example. Unique in Belgium, according to the retailer. The subscription cost: 12 euros per year, or 1 euro per month.

Difference refunded

A symbolic amount, with which Delhaize aims to ensure a commitment from subscribers: free would be too non-binding. Using a savings calculator, customers can determine how much money a subscription could save them; moreover, Delhaize promises to refund the difference if the amount isn’t recouped. The existing Delivery+ subscription is now called SuperPlus Delivery, offering all the benefits of SuperPlus Families in addition to the familiar perks (unlimited deliveries, priority for your preferred time slot, extra points) for 10 euros per month.

The SuperPlus Families plan is most appealing to those who purchase larger quantities. With this update, Delhaize is primarily targeting families with children—a demographic where the retailer has traditionally been slightly less strong than some competitors. However, anyone can sign up. Delhaize will cover the discounts offered—including those on brand-name products—and will not raise prices: the program is intended to finance itself through higher sales driven by both loyal and new customers.

Exclusive benefits

“We play a key role in our customers’ lives,” says CEO Alexandros Boussis, referring to as many as 5 million store visits per week at the chain. “We help them save time, improve their eating habits, and we support their purchasing power.” The new SuperPlus Families program is designed to contribute to this. Since the flyer promotions are only valid for customers who use the app at the checkout, the retailer has seen a surge in the number of downloads. Behavior is changing as well: 25% of shoppers are already using their saved points to redeem free products, says marketing director Aude Mayence.

With the new subscription model, Delhaize offers its customers exclusive benefits that competitors cannot—or find difficult to—match. The retailer has recently taken further steps to strengthen its competitive position, including price cuts, waiving preparation fees for curbside pickup orders, and expanding the Little Lions range (basic private-label products at competitive prices). This is paying off: market share is rising, though we don’t have hard figures on that.