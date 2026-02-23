Colruyt reintroduces paper bags for fruit and vegetables

Shoppers will now find disposable paper bags for bulk fruit and vegetables in the fresh produce sections of Colruyt Lowest Prices stores: “To support our customers who have forgotten their reusable bags.”

Customers are buying pre-packaged goods more often

Het Nieuwsblad has noticed that disposable paper bags have recently reappeared in the fruit and vegetable section at Colruyt. “They are there to support our customers who have forgotten their reusable bags,” spokesperson Maria Clara Geurs told the newspaper. The retailer has noticed that customers are buying pre-packaged fruit and vegetables more often. “Ultimately, paper bags generate less waste. However, we will continue to offer our reusable bags for sale in our stores and will continue to encourage their use.”

In the fight against disposable plastic, Colruyt introduced reusable polyester nets for loose fruit and vegetables in 2019. They are strong, washable, can be reused at least a hundred times and thus save 632 tons of plastic per year, according to the retailer. Customers pay €2.50 for a set of five.