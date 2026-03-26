Colruyt partners with retail media platform in which Ahold Delhaize holds a stake

Colruyt Group Retail Media Services is partnering with Adhese, the Ghent-based advertising platform for retail media. Notably, competitor Ahold Delhaize holds a minority stake in that tech company.

Scaling up and professionalizing

Colruyt Group aims to scale up and professionalize its retail media activities through this partnership, according to a press release from advertising platform Adhese. The retailer is developing an omnichannel retail media offering that connects brands with shoppers via touchpoints in-store, near the store, on the website, and beyond, driven by first-party data and transparent reporting. Adhese supports this ambition with infrastructure, onboarding, and training, and helps internal teams manage and execute campaigns in a scalable and controlled manner.

“Retailers are increasingly looking for long-term technology partners who offer them control and flexibility as their retail media offerings evolve,” said Adhese co-founder Tim Sturtewagen.

Relevant and measurable

“We are building Colruyt Group Retail Media Services as a true media sales agency, with the ambition to connect advertisers with our shoppers in a relevant, measurable, and privacy-conscious way,” says Mathias Beke, Head of Department Media Services at Colruyt Group. “Adhese’s technology provides us with the operational control, transparency, and scalability we need to deliver on that promise, ensuring that every campaign delivers real value, both for brands and for our customers.”

Adhese has been working closely with Ahold Delhaize for years; in fact, the retailer acquired a minority stake in the technology company in 2022. However, Adhese emphasizes that it is an independent platform.