Colruyt is testing a new store layout

A familiar sight seems to be disappearing for Belgian shoppers: in five Colruyt test stores, the wine section is no longer the first aisle near the entrance. The retailer wants to highlight promotions more prominently and is also promoting more responsible alcohol consumption.

Making promotions visible

Colruyt has launched a pilot project in its stores in Vilvoorde, Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Wemmel, Ans, and Hasselt. Here, the first few meters of wine shelves have been replaced by a rack featuring the top and flyer promotions. “We’re doing this because price and promotions are becoming increasingly important to customers,” says spokesperson Eva Biltereyst to Het Nieuwsblad. “Placing the attractive promotions right at the store entrance makes them immediately visible to customers. We’re also seeing that customer needs are changing and that customers are becoming more mindful about alcohol consumption.”

Because Colruyt sells fresh produce in a separate refrigerated section, it is not an option for the retailer to place fruits and vegetables near the entrance, as most other supermarket chains do. The bakery will also remain in its current location. The retailer prefers to place heavier items earlier in the shopping route, which is more convenient when loading the shopping cart.