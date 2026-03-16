Colruyt donates surplus potatoes to food banks

Now that there is a surplus of potatoes on the market, Colruyt will be donating tons of surplus potatoes to food banks in the coming months. For customers, there will be extra promotions and large 10-kg bags.

Making potatoes more appealing

Belgium is facing an unprecedented potato crisis: while demand has fallen by 5 to 10%, 860,000 tons of potatoes are sitting in Belgian storage facilities waiting for a buyer—21% more than the average over the past three years. Colruyt also has a potato surplus that will not be sold before the new harvest. The potato harvest was very bountiful, and sales at Colruyt over the past few months were up to 6% lower than initially estimated. ​

That is why, starting next week, Colruyt will donate potatoes to food banks on a weekly basis, continuing through the summer. Belgian potato growers participating in the Colruyt Group’s potato project will continue to receive their fixed purchase price, even now that supply exceeds demand. For customers, Colruyt is making Belgian potatoes even more attractive with additional promotions. For the first time, 10-kg bags will also be sold, encouraging Belgians to buy and consume more potatoes.