Colruyt brings AI checkout system to its 100th store

The Belgian supermarket chain Colruyt equips its hundredth store with its ‘easy checkout’ system: thanks to AI, employees can scan products up to five times faster. This year, all 273 Colruyt stores will be equipped with the new checkout system.

Recognizes 85% of products

Today, Colruyt reaches a milestone: the hundredth store is being equipped with the ‘easy checkout’. In February 2023, the Colruyt store in Halle was given the opportunity to be the first to test the innovative checkout. In the spring of 2025, it was decided that all Colruyt stores would be equipped with it. The system was developed entirely by Colruyt Group’s innovation team, Industrial Automation.

A camera is mounted above the checkout, which uses artificial intelligence to register the products that the employee places from one cart to another. According to Colruyt, the camera recognizes up to 85% of the products and ensures that employees have both hands free. Employees still scan fruit and vegetables, and products at the bottom of the cart, manually.

Geert Elen, head of innovation at Colruyt Group: “The decision to implement the system in all our stores was obvious: customers have a smoother checkout experience, our people can work more ergonomically, and we also have fewer hours to schedule at the checkout. This gives our employees more time for customer service and other tasks in the store.”