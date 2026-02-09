Collect&Go (Colruyt Group) expands delivery service in Wallonia

Collect&Go, Colruyt Group‘s online grocery service, has opened its 250th collection point in Belgium. At the same time, the service is expanding its home delivery area in Wallonia with 215 additional postal codes and extending its collection and delivery hours.

“Continuing to invest”

With the opening of the latest collection point in Saint-Servais (Namur), Collect&Go now has a network of 250 collection points, meaning that 93% of Belgian families have a collection point nearby. From February 16, customers will be able to pick up their orders from 8 a.m., provided they have placed them before midnight the day before. This allows shoppers to pick up their groceries before the working day begins.

From February 9, Collect&Go will deliver to homes in 762 postal codes in Belgium, including 215 new postal codes in Wallonia and Brussels. This covers 80% of the entire country, according to the retailer. Delivery hours have also been extended: from now on, Collect&Go customers can have their groceries delivered on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or during the week from 10 a.m. (instead of 12 p.m.) until 8 p.m.

“This growth is not an end point, but a stage: we will continue to invest in order to be as close as possible to our customers, anticipate their needs, and remain the most flexible and efficient partner,” says Tom De Prater, head of Collect&Go.