How Coca-Cola aims for a “new decade of growth”

Coca-Cola recorded organic growth of 5% in 2025 and hopes to maintain this pace in 2026. However, this represents a slowdown, as its “classic” beverages face headwinds. The giant is now focusing on digital transformation and “bold” product launches.

The price of growth

“We have a durable strategy and our runway is long,” said Henrique Braun, managing director and soon-to-be CEO. “I am confident that we will achieve our 2026 goals and seize the best opportunities that come our way.” Analysts reacted positively, with Jefferies calling the company “ready to shift into high gear.”