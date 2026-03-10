Chocolate grown in laboratories to hit the market this year

Cocoa that does not involve any plants: this is what Belgian bakery ingredients giant Puratos is launching in the United States. The first professional chocolate made with cocoa grown in laboratories will be commercially available at the end of this year.

A response to the cocoa crisis

The chocolate industry has been under pressure for years. Climate change, disease, and illegal deforestation in West Africa, where 70% of global cocoa production takes place, have led to record-high cocoa prices and unpredictable harvests. In 2024, the price of cocoa reached a historic high of $12,000 per ton, only to plummet back below $4,000 in early 2026.