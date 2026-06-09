Belgium says goodbye to Cécémel as Chocomel takes over

The Belgian icon Cécémel disappears from the market after 77 years. Starting this month, the chocolate milk will be called Chocomel, the same name the brand has carried for decades in the Netherlands and other European countries. But the decision is stirring up emotions among consumers, who are attached to the familiar brand.

One brand name everywhere

The name change, announced by dairy giant FrieslandCampina, is intended to create a unified brand strategy across borders. The name change aims to increase brand recognition and reduce marketing costs, as separate packaging and campaigns will no longer be needed for Belgium and the Netherlands.