Carrefour wants to make the hypermarket hip again with a sleepover party

“An exciting night at the hypermarket”: that’s what Carrefour promises its Spanish customers. Lucky shoppers can take part in a crazy “CarreNight” sleepover party in the stores.

Games between the store shelves

With the “CarreNight” promotion, Carrefour Spain invites its customers to spend a night in the hypermarket. The retailer reports that the initiative was born by listening to the members of El Club Carrefour on social networks, where users fantasized about the idea of hiding in the store and staying there all night. Carrefour took that idea and ran with it.

During CarreNight, shoppers will not only be able to camp in the store, but also play numerous games between the shelves, such as hide and seek, “Absurd Olympic Games” with mops in the wide aisles, an “inedible dishes” competition, and a fashion show.

Creating an emotional bond

“With ‘CarreNight’, we are taking retail innovation one step further. We want to create an emotional bond by showing that the hypermarket is a lively, fun place that can give our customers unforgettable memories,” says Elodie Perthuisot, director of Carrefour Spain, in the press release.

The campaign is part of the #ElHíperEstáDeModa (“the hypermarket is in fashion”) program, with which the retailer wants to demonstrate the relevance of the hypermarket concept, which is often considered outdated. Last year, the retailer also organized a “Wedding Shoot” in which couples were invited to take their wedding photos in the hypermarket.

The idea is not entirely original. Last year, for example, Ikea in Belgium also organized a similar event, where customers could win an overnight stay in one of the eight stores, with dinner, various evening activities such as a movie night and yoga session, and breakfast the next morning.