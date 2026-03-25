Carrefour stores sold off in Italy will become Carrefour again after all

Just six months ago, Carrefour sold all of its Italian stores to the NewPrinces Group, but now Carrefour is already returning there. Remarkably, the French retail group is entering into a franchise agreement with the buyer. Why?

Transitional arrangement?

As of December 1, 2025, the sale of Carrefour’s Italian stores to NewPrinces Group has officially been finalized for 270 million euros. Yet the Carrefour name will remain above the door for the time being. The two parties have signed a licensing agreement, allowing NewPrinces to use the brand name and distribution network for the next three years, as reported by LSA.