Carrefour sells Romanian operations to Pavăl Holding

Carrefour announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Pavăl Holding with a view to selling all of its activities in Romania. The transaction is part of the strategic review that the retailer began in early 2025.

478 stores

Rumors of an imminent deal in Romania were already circulating in December, and now the speculation has been confirmed: Carrefour plans to sell its Romanian branch to Pavăl Holding, the investment vehicle of the Pavăl family, prominent Romanian entrepreneurs and owners of Dedeman, the national market leader in DIY. This transaction is based on an enterprise value of €823 million, Carrefour announced in a press release on Thursday morning.

Carrefour operates a network of 478 stores in Romania, including 55 hypermarkets, 191 supermarkets, 202 neighborhood stores, and 30 discount stores. The retailer achieved a turnover including VAT of €3.2 billion in 2024 and 2025, representing approximately 3.5% of the group’s turnover. The execution of the transaction is still subject to the necessary legal approvals, which are expected in the second half of 2026.

“The sale of Carrefour Romania confirms the good progress of the portfolio review initiated in 2025. Following the major transactions completed over the past twelve months—notably the buyout of minority interests in Carrefour Brazil and the sale of Carrefour Italy—the Group is pursuing its transformation and refocusing on its three core countries,” said Carrefour Chairman and CEO Alexandre Bompard, who will present the main lines of his new strategic plan next Wednesday.