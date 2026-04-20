Carrefour is pulling out of Turkey

Carrefour is continuing its major overhaul of its international portfolio: the French retailer is selling its Turkish operations to the Turkish group Aydin, owner of the discount chain A101.

Complex market losing priority

The Turkish subsidiary CarrefourSA is being acquired by Aydin. The transaction covers 89% of the equity, 32% of which was held by Carrefour and 57% by partner Sabanci. Carrefour emphasizes that the sale has “no significant financial impact,” making it clear that Turkey no longer played a priority role in capital allocation.