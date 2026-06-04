Jumbo tests new concepts for urban and neighborhood stores

In Amsterdam and Rotterdam, Jumbo is testing a new store concept designed for larger cities. Elsewhere, the food retailer is developing a format for neighborhood-oriented stores in smaller market areas.

More space for convenience

Two Jumbo stores in Amsterdam and one in Rotterdam are part of a pilot project aimed at better aligning city-center stores with the needs of customers in inner-city areas. The product range has been updated, with more space for fresh sandwiches and other convenience items. New brands of chips, breakfast cereals, soft drinks, and ready-to-drink meals from Yfood are also appearing on the shelves, as are tapas, fresh meals, soups, and pasta sauces from the Jumbo’s private label, writes Distrifood

The store layout and customer flow have been adjusted, with more impulse items and refrigerated beverages positioned closer to the checkout lanes. If the test proves successful, Jumbo plans to roll out the concept further, not only in Amsterdam and Rotterdam but also to The Hague, Utrecht, Haarlem, and Groningen. Until a few years ago, Jumbo still had a separate urban format, Jumbo City, but that was discontinued in 2022, with the exception of two locations: one in Amsterdam (a “tourist store,” according to Jumbo) and one in Antwerp.

At the same time, Jumbo is also testing a new concept for stores serving a neighborhood function. The first is located in Lage Zwaluwe, a municipality with about 4,000 residents in North Brabant. The aim is to streamline the product range in stores with relatively low sales in a closed market area.