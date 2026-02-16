Europe - EN
“Carrefour is indeed exploring options for Belgium”

Carrefour Belgium

On Wednesday, CEO Alexandre Bompard will present a “radical” strategic plan for Carrefour. The retailer is further scaling back its international activities—including in Belgium—and must find a solution for its struggling hypermarkets in its home market.

Solution sought for hypermarkets

Tension is mounting in the run-up to Bompard’s presentation on February 18. The CEO’s third strategic plan is being billed as “ambitious” and “radical,” which has trade unions fearing that the retailer will focus more heavily on artificial intelligence to boost productivity and cut jobs.

